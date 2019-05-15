Stories from the Homeland – A Palestinian Film by Zarefah Baroud (VIDEO)

Ramzy Baroud with his father Mohamed, at the age of 7. (Photo: Baroud Family's archive)

Palestinian-American young filmmaker, Zarefah Baroud talks to her aunt in Gaza, Dr. Suma Baroud and her father, Palestinian author and journalist, Dr. Ramzy Baroud about the Nakba, growing up in a refugee camp and their hope for the future.

The two siblings, one in exile and the other under siege in Gaza convey a moving personal account of their lives in the context of the larger Palestinian narrative, that of war, military occupation, resistance and sumoud.

– Zarefah Baroud, 20, is a Master’s Degree student at the University of Washington. Her articles appear in teleSur, CounterPunch, CommonDreams and others.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

