Students Support Hunger Strikers by Planting Olive Trees

Participants in the action tagged the names of hunger-striking prisoners on the planted trees in an act of solidarity. (Photo: Maan)

Several Palestinian student groups, international NGOs, and the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture planted more than 50 olive trees in the al-Jib village, east of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners who entered their 15th day on hunger strike on Monday.

Head of the students union council at al-Quds Open University, Mutaz Mizher, added that the event was organized as part of a number activities that the council routinely conducts in different regions of the occupied West Bank near illegal Israeli settlements “to support Palestinians’ determination (to remain) on their lands.”

Mizher called upon all students in all universities across the occupied territory to take part in similar activities organized to support hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners “amid their battle of dignity and freedom.”

(Maan, PC, Social Media)