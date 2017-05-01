Students Support Hunger Strikers by Planting Olive Trees

May 1 2017 / 7:48 pm
Participants in the action tagged the names of hunger-striking prisoners on the planted trees in an act of solidarity. (Photo: Maan)

Several Palestinian student groups, international NGOs, and the Palestinian Ministry of Agriculture planted more than 50 olive trees in the al-Jib village, east of Bethlehem in the southern occupied West Bank, in solidarity with some 1,600 Palestinian prisoners who entered their 15th day on hunger strike on Monday.

Participants in the action tagged the names of hunger-striking prisoners on the planted trees in an act of solidarity.

Head of the students union council at al-Quds Open University, Mutaz Mizher, added that the event was organized as part of a number activities that the council routinely conducts in different regions of the occupied West Bank near illegal Israeli settlements “to support Palestinians’ determination (to remain) on their lands.”

Mizher called upon all students in all universities across the occupied territory to take part in similar activities organized to support hunger-striking Palestinian prisoners “amid their battle of dignity and freedom.”

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on May 1 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors