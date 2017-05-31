Study: Palestinians Biggest Losers From Trump’s Regional Visit

Donald Trump and Mahmoud Abbas at the press conference in Bethlehem. (Photo: WAFA, Thayer Ghanayem)

A Palestinian study said that the visit of US president Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia and the occupied Palestinian territories represents a break from the historic US position, especially the position of the former US president Barack Obama, on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

It noted that three central positions surfaced in the Israeli debate about Trump’s visit and statements.

The first position is represented by the right wing that believes that Trump’s statements are fully consistent with the Israeli government’s policies and with the Israeli right wing.

The second, represented by the Israeli opposition, considered Trump’s policies in line with its beliefs which it called for during the past years against the current positions of the Israeli government.

Those representing the third position believe that Trump did not do anything because he knows nothing and has no vision of neither the conflict nor the settlement between the two sides.

The study said that Trump tried to satisfy everyone in his speeches and that he did not mention anything about the political rights and did not confirm the legitimacy of Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories. It added that what Trump said about Israel and the Jewish people was a historic emotional speech that has no political indication.

The study underlined that Trump did not address the Israeli settlements as an obstacle to peace and did not mention the Palestinian right of self-determination. Instead, he pointed to Iran as a central threat to the Middle East, labeled Hamas as a terrorist movement, and asked the Palestinian Authority to stop supporting and funding ‘terrorism’.

The study, published by the Palestinian Forum for Israeli Studies, Madar, affirmed that the Palestinian side seemed to be absent in this visit.

