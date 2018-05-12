Stun Grenades Fired at Palestinian Protesters Just Days before Nakba Day (VIDEO)

Ahead of Nakba Day on May 15, an annual event also referred to as the Day of the Catastrophe, Israeli soldiers reportedly fired stun grenades at Palestinian protesters who had gathered near the Israel border.

#قروب_فلسطيني Palestine – #Bethlehem Activists in Bethlehem organizes a peaceful protest march which was suppressed after the invasion of Israeli Occupation Army invaded and disperse tear gas and sound bombs at peaceful protesters for the Right to Return March pic.twitter.com/ebsMq730Jf — alQuds (@palestine_bs) May 10, 2018

Palestinian demonstrators assembled at Nissan Square in Bethlehem on Thursday, before making their way to a hillside opposite the Israeli settlement of Har Homa.

Demonstrators at the event also condemned US President Donald Trump for his decision last year to move the US embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. The embassy move ignited violence in the region, with the move effectively recognizing the contested city as belonging to Israel.

The embassy is set to be up and running by next week. The decision was highly criticized at the by some countries, with the UN Nations General Assembly voting 128 to 9 in favor of a resolution calling for the US to reverse its decision.

Palestinians call for mass protests against US Embassy opening in Jerusalemhttps://t.co/cdm6nGUZQL pic.twitter.com/4RptXBHiFI — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) May 10, 2018

However, the resolution is non-binding and the US president has said he is “looking forward” to seeing the new embassy in Jerusalem this May.

(RT, PC, Social Media)