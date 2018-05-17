Supermodel Gigi Hadid Declares Solidarity with Palestinian Martyrs

American model Gigi Hadid expressed solidarity with participants in the “Great March of Return” in the Gaza Strip and highlighted the plight of the nearly a million Palestinians who were forced to flee their homes as a result of the Nakba in 1948.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. For me, this is not about religion or one against the other – it’s about the greed. #FreePalestine #freegaza #coexist ☮️ — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 15, 2018

“I have said it before, and I will say it again. For me, this is not about religion or one against the other. It’s about the greed,” Hadid wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Gigi, whose father is Palestinian, published a picture from Al Jazeera English website, highlighting the phrase “the highest killing rate for Palestinians in one day”, and another picture of the Great March of Return.

Some 62 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in two days in the besieged Gaza Strip. An eight-month-old girl was amongst those killed as Israel cracked down on the Palestinian protests which were calling for the right of return, an end to the 11-year siege on the Strip and in opposition to the moving of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)