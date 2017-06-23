Support for Israel Among US Jewish Students Plummets

Photo: Social Media

Support Israel in America by Jewish students has dropped by 30 percent, a new survey has revealed.

Commissioned by the pro-Israel marketing group, Brand Israel Group (BIG), the report showed that support dropped from 84 percent in 2010 to 54 percent last year.

The group, whose mission is to improve Israel’s image among the American public, described the results as “devastating”.

if "Brand Israel Group" so concerned w/improving #Israel's image, they should pressure Israel to end the occupation. https://t.co/QwvUyOBvo4 — annie fofani (@anniefofani) June 22, 2017

According to the student, support for Palestine is on the increase, but only marginally. With 13 percent of respondents expressing support for Palestine last year, compared to ten percent six years ago.

According to BIG, support for Israel has a solid base among Jews, evangelicals, conservatives, political right and the older generation in general. However, Israel is losing support among the youth and next generation, Jewish university students in particular.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)