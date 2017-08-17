Swedish Activist Begins One-Year Trek to Palestine

Pro-Palestinian Swedish activist started a 4,800 kilometer trek to Palestine. (Photo: Benjamin Ladra, via Facebook)

A pro-Palestinian Swedish activist started a 4,800-kilometre trek to Palestine to raise awareness of the ongoing Israeli occupation on the 5th of August.

Benjamin Ladra started his journey ten days ago from the Swedish city of Gothenburg and will walk through Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Turkey and Cyprus before finally crossing into Palestine. He will be making the entire journey with a Palestinian flag on his back.

The walk has been planned to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration this year. In a video released before he started his trek, Ladra explained his motivation for making the journey on foot.

Swedish Activist Begins One Year, 3,000 Mile Trek To Palestine / https://t.co/yHQ2HwTQHr — BDS Amsterdam (@BDSAmsterdam) August 16, 2017

This walk will shine a light and bring attention to the situation, and hopefully inspire more people to do something about the occupation.

Ladra, who used to work for the Red Cross, expects his trip to last one year. He has received numerous messages of support from human rights activists across the world and is promoting his campaign on social media with the hashtag #WalkToPalestine.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)