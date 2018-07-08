Swedish Activist Ladraa Granted Palestinian Citizenship

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas granted Palestinian citizenship Friday to Swedish activist Benjamin Ladraa, who has been walking from Sweden to Palestine to raise awareness on human rights violations.

According to the Palestinian News Agency Wafa, Abbas said:

“This step is taken to appreciate Ladraa’s efforts and his position to support the Palestinian people.”

President Mahmoud Abbas grants Palestinian citizenship to Swedish activist Bejamin Ladraa, who completes a 5,000-kilometer march from Sweden to raise awareness on Israel's human rights violationshttps://t.co/TH5lgoJh5L — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) July 7, 2018

Ladraa was barred by Israeli police from entering Palestine earlier in the day.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned the move.

President Abbas announces giving Benjamin Ladraa Palestinian citizenship & highest award . He walked from Sweden to Palestine only to be rejected entry by Israel at King Hussein bridge@SwedeninJERU @erikullenhag @xabueid @SwedeninIS @SweMFA @dagensnyheter @AFP @reuterspictures https://t.co/dA93c7FhC7 — Daoud Kuttab داود (@daoudkuttab) July 6, 2018

In a brief statement, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the ban reflects Israel’s isolation policy for the Palestinian people and its unfairness and pressure on people in Palestine.

The 25-year-old began his walk to Palestine from Sweden nearly a year ago to raise awareness on human rights abuse in the occupied territory.

After arriving at the Israeli border from Jordan, he was barred by Israeli authorities from entering Palestine and kept in custody for six hours.

Ladraa started his journey from Sweden last August and trekked across Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan.

