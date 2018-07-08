Swedish Activist Ladraa Granted Palestinian Citizenship

July 8, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Benjamin Laadra, 25, began his walk to Palestine from Sweden 11 months ago to raise awareness on human rights abuse in the occupied territory. (Photo: via Twitter)

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas granted Palestinian citizenship Friday to Swedish activist Benjamin Ladraa, who has been walking from Sweden to Palestine to raise awareness on human rights violations.

According to the Palestinian News Agency Wafa, Abbas said:

“This step is taken to appreciate Ladraa’s efforts and his position to support the Palestinian people.”

Ladraa was barred by Israeli police from entering Palestine earlier in the day.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned the move.

In a brief statement, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the ban reflects Israel’s isolation policy for the Palestinian people and its unfairness and pressure on people in Palestine.

The 25-year-old began his walk to Palestine from Sweden nearly a year ago to raise awareness on human rights abuse in the occupied territory.

After arriving at the Israeli border from Jordan, he was barred by Israeli authorities from entering Palestine and kept in custody for six hours.

Ladraa started his journey from Sweden last August and trekked across Germany, Austria, Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Blog

Tunisia’s Largest Union Joins BDS

May 31, 2018 Blog, News

The Tunisian General Labour Union announced that it has joined the Palestinian international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Tunisia's powerful union calls for protests to topple the government – Reuters AlertNet http://t.co/3uZfm03vss #Gaza #BDS […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.