Syria: Palestinian Refugees’ Water Contaminated with Disease

Yarmouk refugees are a portion of the over half a million Palestinian refugees affected by the past five years of Syrian civil war. (Photo: File)

The Working Group for the Palestinians of Syria has confirmed “a spread of serious diseases among Palestinian refugees in the southern region of Damascus,” Al Ray Palestinian Media Agency said.

Al Ray quoted a press release by the group on Monday that “the diseases spread in the areas of Yilda, Babila, Beit Sahem, and affected children in particular; there were cases of acute diarrhea, enteritis, and other diseases.”

It reported that, with the high temperatures of summer, diseases and epidemics spread widely between civilians and hundreds of Palestinians in Yarmouk camp because of drinking water wells and contaminated water which does not meet the specifications of health.

The Syrian government continues to cut water from Yarmouk camp and its surroundings, in addition to blockage of springs, which feed the capital and its surrounding areas, due to bombing, the group said.

(INENC, PC, Social Media)