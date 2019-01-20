Syria Says Its Air Defense Responded to Israeli Raids

January 20, 2019
The Syrian military has thwarted an Israeli attack, shooting down several missiles in the south of the country, state media and Russia’s Ministry of Defense said.

A military source told state news agency SANA on Sunday:

“Our air defense systems thwarted … an Israeli air aggression … and prevented it from achieving any of its goals.”

Russia‘s Ministry of Defense said in a Twitter post that the Syrian military destroyed seven Israeli rockets near Damascus airport.

It said no casualties were reported and the airport was not damaged.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Shortly after the incident, Israel‘s military said its Iron Dome missile defense system shot down a rocket that had been fired at the northern part of the occupied Golan Heights on the Syria frontier on Sunday.

The military statement did not specify where the rocket had been launched from. The northern Golan is also close to Lebanese territory.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had acknowledged an Israeli attack last week on what he called an Iranian arms cache in Syria, where Tehran provides Damascus with vital support.

He told his cabinet Israel had carried out “hundreds” of attacks over the past years of Syria’s war to curtail Iran and its ally Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

