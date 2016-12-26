Syrian Prisoner, Renowned Activist from Occupied Golan Heights Dies in Israeli Custody

Dec 26 2016 / 6:05 pm
Asaad al-Wali, 70. (Photo: via Ma'an)
Syrian prisoner Asaad al-Wali, 70, from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights died Sunday while in Israeli custody, head of the Palestinian Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs Issa Qaraqe said in a statement.

Qaraqe said that al-Wali was serving an eight-month sentence in Israeli prison over unlicensed construction and failure to pay a fine.

He added that Israeli authorities released al-Wali’s body to his family on Sunday night without clarifying the causes of the death. Al-Wali’s body was transferred to Ziv Medical Center in the northern Israeli town of Safed and will be laid to rest on Monday.

Al-Wali was a leader of the national leaderships in the occupied Golan Heights, and was previously detained during the 1970s and was suspended from his job as a teacher during the 1980s for resisting the Israeli occupation of the territory.

Israel seized 1,200 square kilometers of the Golan Heights in the Six-Day War of 1967 and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

