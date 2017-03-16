Systematic Dehumanization – A Poem

At the Rafah crossing at the Gaza-Egypt border. (Photo: via Mondoweiss)

By Stuart Rees

(To record a young Gazan student’s characteristically gutsy six week wait, with her two-year-old son, for permission to exit Gaza via Israel to Jordan, eventually having to escape through the Rafah crossing into Egypt, then to Cairo for a flight home to Australia.)

The uniforms

have confiscated your papers

but will not tell you why.

Invisible in their indifference,

they have refused you permission to leave

but will not tell you why.

Clouds of uncertainty

loom in mind and bloodstream,

over rubble, through Gaza’s streets until,

like maggots gobbling identity,

they may replace your confidence

with the cancer of despair.

You who have swum against currents,

are now in danger of drowning.

The only sign from the shore

is an instruction to wait,

to remember that people like you

are of little consequence.

Great powers have nudged and winked

so this justifies the punishment

for being who you are and where you are from.

Oppression persists,

powerlessness deepens,

somewhere the controllers

are shifting their papers,

so you have no alternative

but to tread water and breathe hopes

that signals from another shore

may point a way to escape,

though right now it would be wise

to stifle emotions,

pretend normality

and wait.

– Stuart Rees is the former Director Sydney Peace Foundation, Professor Emeritus Univ. of Sydney. He contributed this article to PalestineChronicle.com.