Gazan Teenager Dies of Injuries Sustained in 2014 Israeli Airstrike

November 3, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Muhammad al-Rifi had sustained a critical injury which left him quadriplegic for four years. (Photo: via Facebook.)

A Palestinian 14-year-old boy died, on Saturday morning, of wounds he had sustained in an Israeli airstrike that targeted his family home in the besieged Gaza Strip in 2014.

The al-Wafaa Hospital for Rehabilitation and Specialized Surgery announced that Muhammad al-Rifi, 14, died of his injuries on Saturday morning.

The hospital pointed out that al-Rifi had sustained a critical injury in his cervical vertebrae, which left Muhammad Quadriplegic and on ventilators for four years.

Muhammad had sustained his injury in an Israeli airstrike that targeted his family home in the al-Tuffah of eastern Gaza City during the Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip in 2014.

Muhammad’s father, brother and four of his cousins were killed in that same airstrike.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 2,147 Palestinians were killed during the 51-day Israeli offensive on Gaza in 2014, including 72 who later succumbed to their wounds.

A Gazan teenager has died more than four years after he was injured in an Israeli aerial attack that targeted his family…

Posted by Radio 786 on Saturday, November 3, 2018

UN records state that somewhere between 72 to 84 percent of Palestinians that were killed were civilians, hundreds of them children.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.