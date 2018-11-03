Gazan Teenager Dies of Injuries Sustained in 2014 Israeli Airstrike

A Palestinian 14-year-old boy died, on Saturday morning, of wounds he had sustained in an Israeli airstrike that targeted his family home in the besieged Gaza Strip in 2014.

The al-Wafaa Hospital for Rehabilitation and Specialized Surgery announced that Muhammad al-Rifi, 14, died of his injuries on Saturday morning.

The hospital pointed out that al-Rifi had sustained a critical injury in his cervical vertebrae, which left Muhammad Quadriplegic and on ventilators for four years.

Muhammad had sustained his injury in an Israeli airstrike that targeted his family home in the al-Tuffah of eastern Gaza City during the Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip in 2014.

Muhammad’s father, brother and four of his cousins were killed in that same airstrike.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, at least 2,147 Palestinians were killed during the 51-day Israeli offensive on Gaza in 2014, including 72 who later succumbed to their wounds.

UN records state that somewhere between 72 to 84 percent of Palestinians that were killed were civilians, hundreds of them children.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)