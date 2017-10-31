The Anzac-Palestine Connection

Australian soldiers of the 7th Light Horse led by Lieutenant-General Sir Harry Chauvel at Beersheba in 1917 during World War I. (Image: Australians for Palestine composition)

By Sonja Karkar

“ANZACS BACK AGAIN” was the front-page headline of Jerusalem’s Palestine Post on 13 February 1940. The ANZAC reputation for courage and daring was legendary after their victory at Beersheba in 1917. That was the Palestine Campaign that saw the celebrated charge of the 4th Light Horse Brigade on the unsuspecting Turks. It was a battle that turned the tide of that campaign and led to the subsequent end of Ottoman rule in Palestine.

During World War II, Palestine was under a British Mandate and Australian and New Zealand soldiers were back helping the British army to stop the Germans from capturing Egypt and the Suez Canal. They fought alongside several Palestinian brigades enlisted into the British Army under The Palestine Regiment. That decisive offensive took place in 1942 at al-Alamein, Egypt, the first allied land victory of the war.

Tragically, more than 2,000 ANZACS from both campaigns would never see Australia or New Zealand again. Over 600 lie in unknown graves with Muslim and Christian Arabs and Jews who also died trying to defeat the German army. Other ANZACS are buried in war cemeteries throughout Palestine, two of which can be found in Gaza — one beautifully cared for in the Palestinian town of Deir al-Balah, and the other in Gaza City.

The Beersheba Commonwealth War Cemetery has graves of some 175 Australian soldiers and lies on the edge of today’s sprawling commercial city that Israel has renamed Be’er Sheva. Our soldiers knew it as Beersheba with a largely Palestinian population.

The New York Times of 1 November 1917 described Beersheba as an “ancient Palestine city, having much strategic value,” and during the British Mandate, it remained an administrative centre providing work and services for some 4,000 Palestinians who lived in the area. The next time Beersheba became a battleground was in 1948, when the army of the newly-created Israel captured the city and terrorised its Palestinian inhabitants into fleeing. It was never intended to become part of Israel under the 1947 UN Partition Plan, but like in other parts of Palestine, the Palestinians were never allowed to return to their homes.

In an effort to conflate Australia’s Palestine Campaign with Israel, the Pratt Foundation in Australia, which contributes heavily towards Israeli causes, commissioned a statue in 2007 for a theme park set up in memory of the Australian soldiers in Beersheba.

That was 10 years ago. A statement made months later by the then Australian Veteran Affairs Minister Alan Griffin, said that the Park of the Australian Soldier was a gift to the people of Be’er Sheva. However, for years the Israelis living there were ignorant of the site’s significance and wilfully neglected its heritage. In fact, the Australian government was forced to order an investigation in 2008, after the precious water wells, which the Australian soldiers had so bravely fought to secure, were found to be in a shocking state of disrepair and a virtual rubbish tip.

Since then, the embarrassment for Israeli officials over the neglect of this historic site has passed. The statue was unveiled in Beersheba on 28 April 2008 to commemorate what many regard as the most significant victory of Australian military history. Australia’s then Governor-General Maj-Gen Michael Jeffery was there in Israel along with other international dignitaries for the ceremony — a first for our head of state. In contrast, Australia’s first Jewish Governor-General Sir Isaac Isaacs had vigorously questioned the legitimacy of Zionism (the founding ideology of Israel), describing it as “a monstrous historical crime and curse.” He did not live to see the state of Israel, but it is unlikely that he would have associated himself with it, particularly in light of its nefarious deeds since its creation 69 years ago.

Gaza has particularly suffered because of Israel. Subjected for over ten years to an increasingly punitive siege, some 2 million starving Palestinians are barely 50 kilometers away from the annual commemorations in Beersheba. Their extreme humanitarian needs cry out for attention. They should not be ignored and neither should their history. Some of the heaviest fighting took place in Gaza during the Palestine Campaign when ANZACS and Palestinian soldiers fought the Turks to free Palestine from Ottoman rule. Now, the Palestinians are prisoners of Israel — not only in Gaza, but in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem — and fallen ANZACS rest in Gazan graves.

The much-publicized ANZAC-Israel connection, especially for this year’s centenary commemorations, would appear then to be more about fudging history than honouring it. While most Australians would see the statue and park for the fallen ANZACS as a tribute to their soldiers fighting and dying for King and Country, Dan Goldberg, then editor of Rhapsody, a bi-monthly insert in The Australian Jewish News, wrote in his Jan-Mar 2008 editorial that it was “a permanent memorial to those who died in battle for the Jewish state.” This is a disturbing and historically incorrect remark, since the battle for Beersheba occurred 31 years before the state of Israel even came into being, or was created in Palestine for that matter.

In fact, the Balfour Declaration of 1917, which sought British support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine, was still being debated by the British War Cabinet when Beersheba was captured. In the following decades, the British denied that a Jewish state had been intended — only a “national home” — and insisted that a clause be inserted stating that “nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine,” which in itself was insulting to the Palestinians who made up 92 percent of the population.

It was not until 1947 that the United Nations member countries, amongst them Australia, unequally divided Palestine with the stroke of a pen and created Israel without consulting the Palestinians who had lived rich and productive lives in the cities, towns and villages under the Ottomans and later the British.

Palestinians can only watch in despair as this year’s 100-year remembrances take place and the historical connection between Australia and Palestine is usurped by a state that did not exist when Australian soldiers fought there for the British Empire. While Australia’s fallen soldiers in Beersheba should indeed be remembered and honoured for their sacrifices, conflating the ANZAC victory with the establishment of the State of Israel is a disgrace. Both Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and the leader of the Opposition Bill Shorten who are attending the commemorations, should know that not only are the Palestinians missing from the stories of the campaigns to liberate them from the Ottomans, but their very existence at that time is being expunged and denied by those who are brazenly falsifying history.

War memorials everywhere show Palestine etched in stone. Graves in Gaza honour our soldiers. But even more telling, are the almost six million Palestinians who live in that land under Israel’s brutal occupation and siege and some 8 million refugees who are waiting to return home. They will not forget. It will take more than Governor-Generals, prime ministers and statues to expunge the history and memories of the ANZAC-Palestine connection, try as Israel might.

(First published in Electronic Intifada on 7 May 2008; revised and updated on October 27, 2017)

– Sonja Karkar is co-founder and co-convener of Australians for Palestine in Melbourne, Australia. She contributed this article to PalestineChronicle.com)