Palestinian Gaza-based artist, Mohammed Abu Amr, 19, was killed by Israeli forces as he protested with thousands of Palestinians near the Gaza border. The theme of their protest has been the Right of Return for Palestinian refugees.

He was killed a day after sculpting the words “I will return” on Gaza Beach. These are some samples of Mohammed’s art as displayed by mourners throughout social media.

Renowned Palestinian artist Mohammed Abu Amr was murdered by Israeli snipers as he peacefully protested for his freedom and human rights. Rest in eternal peace and power. #GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/y1rOQca5ru — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) March 31, 2018

Palestinian artist Mohammed Abu Amr was killed by the Israeli army in peaceful #GreatReturnMarch a day after sculpting the words "I will return" on Gaza beach https://t.co/pYVEx0skYb pic.twitter.com/ZvdllqQ0qE — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) March 31, 2018