The Art of Mohammed Abu Amr, Killed by Israel During Peaceful Gaza Protest

March 31, 2018 Blog
Mohamed Abu Amr, 19, was killed by Israeli forces during the Great March of Return, at the Gaza border. (Photo: via Facebook)

Palestinian Gaza-based artist, Mohammed Abu Amr, 19, was killed by Israeli forces as he protested with thousands of Palestinians near the Gaza border. The theme of their protest has been the Right of Return for Palestinian refugees.

He was killed a day after sculpting the words “I will return” on Gaza Beach. These are some samples of Mohammed’s art as displayed by mourners throughout social media.

 

 

