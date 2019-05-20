The Chidren’s Voices – A Poem

The children’s voices, can’t you hear
some voices distant, some voices near
Some are calm, but most are not
in their beds or on a cot
Children sleeping having dreams
but there’s no laughter, only screams
in the late hours the shouts begin
abduction of children is a sin
they enter homes but have no right
humanity has left their sight
violent hands break child slumber
but they’re not children they’re just a number
their hands are tied their eyes forced shut
the knotted feeling in their gut
where they’ll be taken is not told
no loved one to comfort, no loved one to hold
the trumped up charge of throwing a stone
results in terrorized children, all alone
in the daylight it happens too
last week your cousin, next could be you
there’s no playtime, there’s only rules
kids longing to learn, but they raid their schools
snatching playmates, friends and kin
returned much later, God knows where they’ve been
taken to a scary place,
beaten, battered bright lights in face
questioned mercilessly all under duress,
the frightened children forced to confess
with trembling hands they sign the form
hoping to avert some harm
In a language they do not know,
if you sign we’ll let you go
then they’re placed inside a cage
full of shame and full of rage
when they go before the bench
guilty verdicts are a cinch
Can these children be made whole
after Israel tries to kill their soul
We ALL must act, oh can’t you see
to save the children, to make them free
– Rev. Stephens Brackens Brinkley is a San Diego-based advocate and human rights activist for unarmed civilians living under armed conflict. He contributed this poem to PalestineChronicle.com.
