The International Federation of Journalists Accuses Israel of ‘Cover-up’

The International Federation of Journalists’ secretary general accused Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman yesterday of cover-up.

IFJ hit back at unsubstantiated claims made by Lieberman, that Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, who was shot at the Gaza Border, was a secret member of Hamas’ armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades.

Israel accused of 'propaganda' and 'cover-up' in Gaza journalist's death: Language Undefined The International Federation of Journalists has called claims that Yasser Murtaja was a Hamas member "lies to justify murder" https://t.co/oQoem67M84 pic.twitter.com/TaQIQem73S — ANONINTEL (@anonintel_adm) April 12, 2018

“It is clear that after Israeli soldiers murdered a journalist the Defence Minister is more interested in spouting propaganda and engaging in a cover-up than in carrying out a thorough and transparent investigation and bringing Yasser’s killers to justice”, said IFJ General-Secretary Anthony Bellanger.

#Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman says that the journalist Yasser Murtaja who was shot dead in #Gaza was a veteran of #Hamas' military wing who reached a rank equivalent to Captain @i24NEWS_EN — Shai Ben-ari (@ShaiBenari) April 10, 2018

Noting that the IFJ had previously documented a complaint made by Murtaja in 2015 concerning mistreatment by Hamas-controlled security forces in Gaza, the global body also referred to media reports that the US State Department had recently vetted the journalist to receive a grant.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)