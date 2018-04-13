The International Federation of Journalists Accuses Israel of ‘Cover-up’

April 13, 2018 Blog, News
Palestinian journalist Yaser Murtaja. (Photo: via social media)

The International Federation of Journalists’ secretary general accused Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman yesterday of cover-up.

IFJ hit back at unsubstantiated claims made by Lieberman, that Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, who was shot at the Gaza Border, was a secret member of Hamas’ armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades.

“It is clear that after Israeli soldiers murdered a journalist the Defence Minister is more interested in spouting propaganda and engaging in a cover-up than in carrying out a thorough and transparent investigation and bringing Yasser’s killers to justice”, said IFJ General-Secretary Anthony Bellanger.

Noting that the IFJ had previously documented a complaint made by Murtaja in 2015 concerning mistreatment by Hamas-controlled security forces in Gaza, the global body also referred to media reports that the US State Department had recently vetted the journalist to receive a grant.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*