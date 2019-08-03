The Israel Project ‘On Its Way to Being Shut Down’

Due to difficulties collecting donations that led to its bankruptcy, The Israel Project (TIP) on Wednesday closed its office in Israel, Haaretz reported yesterday.

The US NGO has faced a severe budget crisis and, according to the Israeli daily, is on its way to being completely shut down.

Haaretz said that the TIP’s office in Israel was cleared and all staff laid off, reiterating that the Jewish organization will vanish very soon.

According to Haaretz, a person who has worked closely with TIP over the years was reported as saying:

“They just have no money left, absolutely nothing.”

This person also stated that work at TIP’s US office “has also come to a halt”, but TIP’s officials are now debating how to end operations.

Speaking to Haaretz, Lior Weintraub, TIP’s vice president and head of its Israel office, said:

“TIP became the first casualty of the polarization in the pro-Israel community in America.”

After speaking with former employees and staff, Haaretz said that they described how the organization – which for years was considered a leading enterprise in the field of Israel advocacy – went from being “the future of the pro-Israel community” to be on the verge of collapse.

TIP was founded in March 2002, at the height of the Second Intifada, in order to reflect a positive image about Israel regarding its violations against the Palestinians. Its founder was political and media consultant Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, who led TIP for a decade.

