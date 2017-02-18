The Kiss of Life – A Poem

What was the fuss: over the wingless dove: when nothing is left? (Photo: File)

By Chris Lane

is a cold plunge from the womb

to a mother’s warm breast

for kittens and kids the lick of a rasping tongue

for desert life, rare droplets of water

for chimps clasping hands.

living is an enormous void

an incalculable, unpredictable present

a confusion of choices

simply given, simply taken away.

one genetic mistake forever embedded.

birthed in the right western polar region

schooled in correct politics

reeking a rank odour

carried by a mindless mindset

exuding catastrophic disaster,

for the lost land of milk and honey

a kiss from distorted lips.

birthed in the wrong camp

the other side of the green line

the sniper’s bullet

recycled poverty, military occupation

arteries turning white concrete slabs red

an untimely death ensures

recuperation and respiratory resistance.

the kiss of the asp.

lie is short they say

a swift second flip of the page

but for lovers dazzled by a full moon

diamanté starlets

living is forever

defying mortality

the kiss of fragile lust.

death a bitter-sweet kiss goodbye

it arrives as a fatal shock

a firework revealing its secrets.

a balloon suddenly bursting

spitting out dreams

into oblivion.

those who stand over us

wonder what was it all about,

what was the fuss

over the wingless dove

when nothing is left?

such brave brilliance suddenly turned

to bare bones and dust

a bomb blast choking the sky

a soul slipping irrevocably away

surrendered to the kiss of fire.

I can but wonder why the journey

why the relentless energy

why anything at all,

it was but a fleeting passage

that kiss of life!

– Chris Lane is a reluctant writer and has lived illegally in the Occupied Territories of Palestine for many years. Lane contributed this article to PalestineChronicle.com.