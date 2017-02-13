The Kiss of Life – A Poem

(Photo: Intifada archive, file)

By Chris Lane

is a warm welcome breeze from the womb,

for kittens and kids a mother’s tongue

for desert life, water

for us the kiss of love.

living is an enormous void

an incalculable, unpredictable present

a confusion of choices

simply given, simply taken away.

one mistake forever embedded.

birthed in the right western polar region

given the correct politics

is a kiss reeking a rank odour

carried by a mindless mind set

exuding catastrophic disaster,

from the land of milk and honey,

and so on, and so forth…….

birthed in the wrong camp

the other side of the green line

is the kiss of the asp

the sniper’s bullet

recycled poverty, military occupation

one soul turning red white concrete slabs

an untimely death ensures

recuperation and respiratory resistance.

life is short they say

a swift second flip of the page

but for lovers dazzled by a full moon

diamanté starlets

living is forever

defying mortality

relentless nightmares

the kiss of fragile lust.

Death is a bitter-sweet kiss goodbye

it arrives as a fatal shock

a firework revealing its secrets.

a balloon suddenly bursting

spitting out dreams

into oblivion.

those who stand over us

wonder what was it all about,

what was the fuss

why nothing left?

such brilliance suddenly turned

to crust and dust

by a snipers bullet

a soul slipping irrevocably away

a skeleton in a tomb

still startled eyed.

I can but wonder why the journey

why anything at all,

it was but a fleeting passage

that kiss of life!

– Chris Lane is a reluctant writer and has lived illegally in the Occupied Territories of Palestine for too long.