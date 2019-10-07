The Palestine Chronicle at 20: Our Message Stronger than Ever

Dear Readers,

The Palestine Chronicle is not just a website. We are more than that, much more.

Sure, The Palestine Chronicle English platform has been in existence for 20 years. We launched the first page in September 1999.

And our French sister-website joined us a few years ago, amplifying our message to French-speaking audiences around the world.

We have reached many millions of readers since then, and we continue to define a whole new genre on Palestine. At the core of this new genre are the Palestinian people, their daily struggle, their popular resistance and their undying somoud, steadfastness.

But the truth is, our online platforms have also unleashed an impetus of new thinking on Palestine. Our founder and editor, Dr. Ramzy Baroud, has used the concept of people’s history not only in his books, but in journalism, as well. It is no accident that our news coverage focuses as much on the everyday happenings in Palestine as it does on the big picture.

We offer highly refined, intellectual and political analyses, but we also report on uprooted trees near Bethlehem, farmers attacked in Hebron, and the meaning of the siege on Gaza to Palestinians living there.

But that’s not just it. In the last six months – the last time we appealed to you for financial support – we have taken the message from the Palestinian people on the road. Our main focus was Africa. It was the most obvious, but also urgent, choice, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has succeeded in swaying the ruling elites in various African countries to Israel’s side. Our response: we reached out to many Kenyans and South African communities in speaking tours that lasted for weeks; we engaged journalists, politicians, human rights groups, young scholars, and ordinary folk in these countries. The outcome has been truly outstanding. Click here to learn more about our trips in Kenya and South Africa.

Now that you are familiar with our legacy of the last two decades, you can rest assured that we will not slow down, nor deviate from our mission, in the next six months or the many years ahead.

We have another, exciting piece of news to share with you: The Palestine Chronicle team is happy to announce the publication of our latest book, These Chains Will Be Broken: Palestinian Stories of Struggle and Defiance in Israeli Prisons.

Folks, this is an extraordinary feat. The book introduces, in a whole new way, the stories of 20 Palestinian prisoners who directly convey their prison experience to the world. It will be published by Clarity Press on November 15. Make sure to pre-order your copy right away.

Frankly, we could go on and on, but we will finish by telling you this: none of this is possible without your support. If you are happy with our work, and by the scope of our mission, please take the urgent step of supporting us right now.

With you, our work has been possible for 20 years. Please give today and give generously, and help us take our message to more and more people the world over.

The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible. To make a contribution using your paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196

Mountlake Terrace

WA, 98043

USA

With many thanks,

The Palestine Chronicle team