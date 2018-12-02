Thousands Gather for Christmas-Tree Lighting in Bethlehem

December 2, 2018 Articles, Books, Features, Videos
Thousands of people attended the annual Christmas-tree lighting ceremony in Bethlehem's Manger Square. (Photo: via Twitter)

Thousands of people attended the annual Christmas-tree lighting ceremony in Bethlehem’s Manger Square on Saturday night to mark the start of the holiday season.

Among the speakers at the night’s events was Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah, who said in his remarks that “With all the joy and hope that is here tonight, we open our hearts and together light this Christmas tree. The tree lighting marks the start of the cheerful holiday celebrations in all of Palestine.”

The celebration also included the participation of Bethlehem Mayor Anton Salman, several ministers, and other officials.

Father Francesco Patton, a top official with the Catholic Church in the Holy Land, who led a service at the Nativity Church prior to the Christmas-tree lighting, was also present.

A fireworks display and festivities accompanied the annual ceremony in the run-up to Christmas Eve, which attracts thousands of tourists from around the world.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.