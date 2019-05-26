Thousands Gather in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu’s Immunity Bill (VIDEO)

Legislative steps that could grant Prime Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immunity from prosecution have triggered a mass demonstration in Tel Aviv.

Demonstrators gathered outside Tel Aviv Museum late Saturday to protest moves by Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition partners to pass legislation to safeguard the prime minister from prosecution.

The mass rally was organized by Israeli opposition parties, who accuse Netanyahu of seeking to limit the Supreme Court’s powers to prosecute him.

Massive demonstration of 100,000 people in Tel Aviv last night. Opposition parties (and some Likud supporters) united against Netanyahu’s attack on our democracy, independent courts, and free press to avoid criminal prosecution for corruption. pic.twitter.com/cHAHV05HCf — Neil Netanel (@NeilNetanel) May 26, 2019

In February, Israeli Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said he was considering charging Netanyahu on corruption and bribery in three different cases.

The Supreme Court will determine whether Netanyahu must resign.

In office for a decade, Netanyahu won a record fifth term in the April 9 polls after his right-wing Likud party won 36 seats in Knesset (Israel’s parliament).

Ehud Barak issues Israelis an emergency call-up to join tomorrow's Tel Aviv demonstration for Israeli democracy/against Netanyahu immunity pic.twitter.com/bapLq9qka7 — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) May 24, 2019

He now has a deadline until May 29 to form a new government.

If he manages to form a new government, Netanyahu will be the longest-serving leader in Israel’s history.

Last week, a Likud member said Netanyahu may call for re-elections if no significant progress was made in coalition talks.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)