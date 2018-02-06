Thousands March to Denounce Killing of Palestinians in Jenin

Thousands of Palestinians marched in Jenin to denounce the Israeli army’s killing of Ahmad Nasr Jarrar, alleged to have been responsible for the drive-by fatal shooting of an Israeli settler last month.

Protestors from the city of Jenin and the town of Burqin took off from the Grand Mosque in the city and were joined by local figures and national activists.

They held pictures of Jarrar as well as posters of Ahmad Ismail Jarrar and Ahmad Obied, who were killed during the Israeli army’s wide-scale manhunt to capture Jarrar on January 18 and February 4, respectively.

The protesters called for national unity and joining forces against the Israeli occupation and denounced the international silence over the killing of the men.

The march headed to Wad Burqin, the birthplace of the two Jarrar’s, where mourners performed an absentee funeral prayer followed by a memorial service.

