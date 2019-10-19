Thousands of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

October 19, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Jewish settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of Israeli Army. (Photo: via Twitter)

For the third consecutive day, around 2,473 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed Talmudic rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Arab48.com reported on Friday.

On Thursday, 816 settlers bombarded the holy site through Al-Magharbeh Gate. They besieged the mosque under heavy protection by the Israeli police.

The largest number of settlers to forcibly enter the third holiest site for all Muslims on the planet, during the ongoing season of the Israeli Jewish holidays was 1,000, occurring last Wednesday.

Israeli occupation forces are imposing strict measures at the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque, preventing many Palestinians from entering the holy site, while also thoroughly inspecting those allowed to enter.

The Union of Temple Mount Organisation called for its fans to increase their raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish holidays.

Chairman of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani, confirmed that Yeshiva students were among the settlers who stormed the mosque, performing Talmudic rituals while inside, deliberately provoking Muslim worshipers.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority deputy minister of Waqf, Hussam Abdul-Rub, condemned the raids of the settlers and officials under the protection of the Israeli police.

In a statement, Abdul-Rub denounced the detention and interrogation of Al-Aqsa preacher, Sheikh Ismail Nawahdeh, stressing that this measure was aimed to scare the scholars and to silence them, as well as to deter their religious role.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.