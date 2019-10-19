Thousands of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEO)

For the third consecutive day, around 2,473 settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed Talmudic rituals during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Arab48.com reported on Friday.

On Thursday, 816 settlers bombarded the holy site through Al-Magharbeh Gate. They besieged the mosque under heavy protection by the Israeli police.

Some 5,000 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque during Sukkot pic.twitter.com/rkzWgQqT5l — Reynad Ahmed (@ahmed_reynad) October 19, 2019

The largest number of settlers to forcibly enter the third holiest site for all Muslims on the planet, during the ongoing season of the Israeli Jewish holidays was 1,000, occurring last Wednesday.

Israeli occupation forces are imposing strict measures at the entrances of Al-Aqsa Mosque, preventing many Palestinians from entering the holy site, while also thoroughly inspecting those allowed to enter.

Israeli occupation settlers storming al-Aqsa Mosque today pic.twitter.com/hOFY6E56KY — Chris Hutchinson (@ChrisHu34451470) October 19, 2019

The Union of Temple Mount Organisation called for its fans to increase their raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque during the Jewish holidays.

Chairman of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Omar Al-Kiswani, confirmed that Yeshiva students were among the settlers who stormed the mosque, performing Talmudic rituals while inside, deliberately provoking Muslim worshipers.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority deputy minister of Waqf, Hussam Abdul-Rub, condemned the raids of the settlers and officials under the protection of the Israeli police.

In a statement, Abdul-Rub denounced the detention and interrogation of Al-Aqsa preacher, Sheikh Ismail Nawahdeh, stressing that this measure was aimed to scare the scholars and to silence them, as well as to deter their religious role.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)