Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza Protest against Bahrain Conference (VIDEO)

Thousands of Palestinians took to the streets this morning and gathered in front of the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza City to protest against the ongoing US-led Bahrain workshop.

Another rally was held in Khan Younis, in the center of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The protesters called for boycotting the workshop, which took place yesterday and today in the Bahraini capital Manama to discuss the economic aspects of the US “deal of the century”.

Demonstrators held a variety of signs saying “down with the Bahrain workshop!” while others shouted, “no to normalization with Israel!”

Jared Kushner unveiled over the weekend the first part of his widely criticized “deal of the century”, drawing ire from Palestinian leaders and sparking protests in cities across Gaza and the West Bank. https://t.co/fjOnBkvNqY #Israel #Palestine #DealOfTheCentury — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) June 26, 2019

Ahmad Ali, an elderly resident of Gaza, said:

“I participated in this day of rage to show my rejection of the conspiracy against my Palestinian cause.”

Shouting “down with the Bahrain workshop of shame!” student Ayman Asali added:

“Palestine is not a problem of economy. It’s a problem of ongoing, oppressive [Israeli] occupation. End the occupation and our problems will be solved.”

Palestinians burned portraits of Trump as they protested in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on Monday against U.S.-led plans for a conference on their economy in Bahrain | WATCHhttps://t.co/GZXziUaLvk — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Fawziyyah Judah, a representative of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), stated that “the main aim of the ‘deal of the century’ is to eliminate the Palestinian cause – the workshop in Bahrain is suspicious.”

Several activities were organized by governmental and non-governmental institutions to highlight the dangers of the so-called “deal of the century”, which makes no mention of political issues like the creation of a future Palestinian state. For the first time, Palestinians across Gaza and the occupied West Bank united against the workshop, observing a general strike across the territories.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)