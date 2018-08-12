Thousands Pay Farewell to 3 Palestinian Killed by Israel (VIDEO)

Palestinian paramedic Abdullah Alqatati, 26, was shot by Israeli snipers during Gaza protests. (Photo: file)

Mourners laid Palestinian medic Abdullah al-Qutati, 22, to rest in the southern city of Rafah, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Ali al-Aloul, 55, and Ahmed Abu Louli, 40, were also buried in Rafah, amid angry chants against Israel by mourners.

Since March, more than 160 people have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli army fire during protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation and 11-year blockade on the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of basic commodities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

