Thousands Pay Farewell to 3 Palestinian Killed by Israel (VIDEO)

Mourners laid Palestinian medic Abdullah al-Qutati, 22, to rest in the southern city of Rafah, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

Ali al-Aloul, 55, and Ahmed Abu Louli, 40, were also buried in Rafah, amid angry chants against Israel by mourners.

🇵🇸#Palestine : From the funeral of "Ali Aloul" and "Ahmed Abu Louli" who were killed by Israeli occupation forces during the #GreatReturnMarch yesterday . pic.twitter.com/CcLXt2tkKp — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) August 11, 2018

Since March, more than 160 people have been killed and thousands more injured by Israeli army fire during protests against the decades-long Israeli occupation and 11-year blockade on the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its roughly 2 million inhabitants of basic commodities.

