Three Palestinian Students Critically Injured with Israeli Live Fire

Israeli Army routinely raids Palestinian schools in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via MEMO)

Three Palestinian students were injured with Israeli live ammunition, on Thursday, in the Tuqu village, southeast of the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem.

According to local sources, Israeli forces stormed the Tuqu village and surrounded a local high school, leading to clashes among Israeli forces and Palestinian students.

Sources said Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear-gas bombs at the students to disperse them. Three students were shot with live ammunition, while dozens of others suffered from tear-gas inhalation.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that its medical crews transferred three Palestinians, who suffered injuries in their abdomen, pelvis, and leg, to a nearby hospital.

PRCS also confirmed that two of the three students are in critical condition.

Many Palestinians schools and universities have been subjected to numerous Israeli military raids in the past.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory confirmed that since the beginning of 2018 there has been a significant increase in incidents involving the entry of Israeli forces and settlers into Palestinian schools.

In OCHA’s biweekly Protection of Civilians Report covering the period from 6th to 19th of November 2018, it said that in the West Bank, 63 Palestinian children and nine adults were injured by Israeli forces during four separate raids into schools, one of which also involved Israeli settlers.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

