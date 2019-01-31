Three Palestinian Students Critically Injured with Israeli Live Fire

Three Palestinian students were injured with Israeli live ammunition, on Thursday, in the Tuqu village, southeast of the southern occupied West Bank district of Bethlehem.

According to local sources, Israeli forces stormed the Tuqu village and surrounded a local high school, leading to clashes among Israeli forces and Palestinian students.

Sources said Israeli forces fired live ammunition and tear-gas bombs at the students to disperse them. Three students were shot with live ammunition, while dozens of others suffered from tear-gas inhalation.

Ahead of Israel's review before the UN Committee on Economic, Social & Cultural Rights, @hrw files shadow report highlighting demolitions of & attacks on Palestinian schools https://t.co/rlpEz9eTg7 pic.twitter.com/rXWMOyJOw4 — Omar Shakir (@OmarSShakir) January 28, 2019

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that its medical crews transferred three Palestinians, who suffered injuries in their abdomen, pelvis, and leg, to a nearby hospital.

PRCS also confirmed that two of the three students are in critical condition.

"..57-page report, drafted..collaboration w/..Human Rights..Gender Justice Law Clinic (HRGJ) at..City University of New York (CUNY) School of Law, provides background & context to mass protests in Gaza, highlights Israeli forces’ unlawful killing of Palestinian child protesters" https://t.co/HvHwreZKf6 — osiris322 (@osiris322) January 22, 2019

Many Palestinians schools and universities have been subjected to numerous Israeli military raids in the past.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory confirmed that since the beginning of 2018 there has been a significant increase in incidents involving the entry of Israeli forces and settlers into Palestinian schools.

@RamzyBaroud on @RT_com: "Dozens of Palestinians have been injured after the Israeli army fired rubber bullets and tear gas at students and officials who were protesting the closure of a Palestinian school that served two villages in the West bank." https://t.co/0tLooeLCSh pic.twitter.com/zSEkMYzPDr — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) November 11, 2018

In OCHA’s biweekly Protection of Civilians Report covering the period from 6th to 19th of November 2018, it said that in the West Bank, 63 Palestinian children and nine adults were injured by Israeli forces during four separate raids into schools, one of which also involved Israeli settlers.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)