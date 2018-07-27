‘Throw a Stone’: a Poem by Ramzy Baroud (VIDEO)

This Palestine Chronicle video is dedicated to Razan Al-Najjar, Gaza’s March of Return, and to every Palestinian who resisted and continues to resist.
‘Throw a Stone’ is a poem by Ramzy Baroud, with original music composition by Italian artist, Romana Rubeo, recited by Algerian actor, Amiar Souphiene.
We stand alone, we throw a stone
We stand together, we throw a stone
We wipe a tear, we throw a stone
We bury a martyr, we throw a stone
We are divided, we throw a stone
We are united, we throw a stone
We heal a wound, we throw a stone
We heal a world, we throw a stone
We hold hands, we throw a stone
We fall apart, we throw a stone
We dance in unison, we throw a stone
We fall and rise, we throw a stone
We bury a martyr, we throw a stone
We call on ‘mother’, we throw a stone
We call on ‘father’, we throw a stone
We pray to God, we throw a stone
We fear no bullets, we throw a stone
We fall alone, we throw a stone
We rise again, we throw a stone
We fight for liberty, we throw a stone
We sail the seas, we throw a stone
We walk the earth, we throw a stone
We stand alone, we throw a stone
We stand together, we throw a stone
And again, and again, we throw a stone
Because freedom is just .. a stone’s throw away…
(PalestineChronicle.com)
