‘Throw a Stone’: a Poem by Ramzy Baroud (VIDEO)

This Palestine Chronicle video is dedicated to Razan Al-Najjar, Gaza’s March of Return, and to every Palestinian who resisted and continues to resist.

‘Throw a Stone’ is a poem by Ramzy Baroud, with original music composition by Italian artist, Romana Rubeo, recited by Algerian actor, Amiar Souphiene.

We stand alone, we throw a stone

We stand together, we throw a stone

We wipe a tear, we throw a stone

We bury a martyr, we throw a stone

We are divided, we throw a stone

We are united, we throw a stone

We heal a wound, we throw a stone

We heal a world, we throw a stone

We hold hands, we throw a stone

We fall apart, we throw a stone

We dance in unison, we throw a stone

We fall and rise, we throw a stone

We bury a martyr, we throw a stone

We call on ‘mother’, we throw a stone

We call on ‘father’, we throw a stone

We pray to God, we throw a stone

We fear no bullets, we throw a stone

We fall alone, we throw a stone

We rise again, we throw a stone

We fight for liberty, we throw a stone

We sail the seas, we throw a stone

We walk the earth, we throw a stone

We stand alone, we throw a stone

We stand together, we throw a stone

And again, and again, we throw a stone

Because freedom is just .. a stone’s throw away…

(PalestineChronicle.com)