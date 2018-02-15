Tillerson Says US Mideast ‘Peace Plan Fairly Well Advanced’

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday, during a visit to Jordan., that his administration has a fairly well advanced Middle East peace plan that has been under development for a number of months.

“I have seen the US administration’s peace plan. It’s been under development for a number of months. I have consulted with them on the plan, identified areas that we feel need further work. I will say it’s fairly well advanced.” Tillerson said, according to Al Ray.

The plan is being crafted by a team led by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, and U.S. Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt, both of whom have traveled to key regional capitals since the Trump administration came into power.

#Usa Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the US work on a new plan for achieving peace in the Middle East is "fairly well advanced," highlighting its decision on #Jerusalem "does not preclude a two-state solution if that is the solution the parties seek" https://t.co/onQ9MGpq4u pic.twitter.com/y3G9cs5Poa — Real News Line (@RealNewsLine) February 15, 2018

The Palestinian Authority has grown increasingly concerned that any plan Trump unveils will shortchange them, a fear exacerbated by his move on Jerusalem, which upended decades of US policy that the status of the ancient city must be decided in negotiations.

The Trump administration has said it would back a two-state solution if the parties agreed to it.

However, Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that backed a UN resolution calling for Washington to reverse its Jerusalem decision.

