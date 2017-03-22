To Honor Intellectual Heroes: Students Organize Reading Chain at Gaza’s Seaport

Mar 22 2017 / 5:34 pm
This is not the first reading chain to be organised in Gaza to honor intellectual martyrs. (Photo: via Social Media)

A group of youths organized a reading chain in the Gaza Seaport on Monday, “honoring intellectual martyrs who have been killed by the Israeli occupation authorities.”

Palestinian martyr Bahaa Eliyan from Jerusalem initiated the idea of a reading chain in occupied Jerusalem three years ago. Last year, the Israelis killed Eliyan. “Honoring him alongside with Basel Al-Araj, who was killed by Israel three weeks ago, the Palestinians decided to organised a similar chain in Gaza,” MEMO reported.

Eliyan was an active and well-educated youth. Similarly, Al-Araj was an activist who delivered inspiring speeches in all the Palestinian universities and education centers in the occupied West Bank.

“Each person in the chain read one section from a particular book before passing it to the next person in the chain who read the next section, and so on around the group,” MEMO noted.

“This activity immortalizes the ideas and activities of the cultured martyrs in the memories of the Palestinian youth,” explained the coordinator of the reader chain in Gaza, Majdoline Hassouna.

She praised the local authorities in Gaza for establishing a library in the port, where the reading chain was organised. “This helped with the success of the activity and will keep it alive,” she added.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Mar 22 2017 . Filed under Articles, Features, News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Recent Articles

Recent News

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors