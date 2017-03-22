To Honor Intellectual Heroes: Students Organize Reading Chain at Gaza’s Seaport

This is not the first reading chain to be organised in Gaza to honor intellectual martyrs. (Photo: via Social Media)

A group of youths organized a reading chain in the Gaza Seaport on Monday, “honoring intellectual martyrs who have been killed by the Israeli occupation authorities.”

Palestinian martyr Bahaa Eliyan from Jerusalem initiated the idea of a reading chain in occupied Jerusalem three years ago. Last year, the Israelis killed Eliyan. “Honoring him alongside with Basel Al-Araj, who was killed by Israel three weeks ago, the Palestinians decided to organised a similar chain in Gaza,” MEMO reported.

Eliyan was an active and well-educated youth. Similarly, Al-Araj was an activist who delivered inspiring speeches in all the Palestinian universities and education centers in the occupied West Bank.

“Each person in the chain read one section from a particular book before passing it to the next person in the chain who read the next section, and so on around the group,” MEMO noted.

“This activity immortalizes the ideas and activities of the cultured martyrs in the memories of the Palestinian youth,” explained the coordinator of the reader chain in Gaza, Majdoline Hassouna.

She praised the local authorities in Gaza for establishing a library in the port, where the reading chain was organised. “This helped with the success of the activity and will keep it alive,” she added.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)