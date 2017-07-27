Transcription – A Poem

The spirit of return. (Photo: Ramona Wadi, supplied)

By Ramona Wadi

the potent permanence of frenzied excavation

in remnants of spaces between sand and stone

I pause at intonations framed against books

unrivalled eloquence festering behind screens

glass stained in blue

an essence of sky

reflecting the voice that paints my canvas

with slivers of Palestine

bloodied, disheveled, triumphant

a vibrating transcendence

between a wandering mind

and motionless terrain

embracing a common destination

incongruous,

erupting within the petals

of a crushed carnation,

an inconspicuous blossom

nestling between graves, articulated

away from the putrid presence

of a butterfly’s paralyzed wings

Palestine and its narrator

multiplying recollections

in displaced decades designating

a voice marking history’s chapters

with ephemeral embers emanating

an elusive despair, tarnished

by a remembrance of graves

beyond transient chapters

scribbled by thoughts

seeking a common metaphor

for indigenous land

in a mutual closing of eyes

– Ramona Wadi is an accomplished writer and an artist. She contributed this article to PalesineChronicle.com.