Trump Backs Israel ‘100 Percent’ amid Airstrikes on Gaza

President Donald Trump said he supported Israel’s deadly bombardment of the Gaza Strip, warning Palestinians against actions that would bring them “nothing but misery”.

The US president made the remarks on Twitter, where he blamed the flaring violence in the region on Palestine’s Hamas militant group.

Trump tweeted:

“Once again, Israel faces a barrage of deadly rocket attacks by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. We support Israel 100 [percent] in its defense of its citizens… To the Gazan people – these terrorist acts against Israel will bring you nothing but more misery. END the violence and work towards peace – it can happen!”

The remarks came as Palestinian leaders in the blockaded Gaza enclave agreed to a ceasefire with Israel on Monday to end a deadly two-day escalation in violence that threatened to widen into a fourth war between them since 2008.

