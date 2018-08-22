Trump: Israel Will Pay ‘a Higher Price’ for Jerusalem Embassy Move (VIDEO)

After sparking fury by moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, President Donald Trump has now dangled a carrot in front of Palestinians by promising that they “will get something very good” in future negotiations. “It’s their turn next,” was Trump’s reasoning for signaling that his administration is going to throw Palestinians a bone.

Trump: Israel will 'pay a price' for Jerusalem decision, now it's the Palestinians' 'turn' to get something https://t.co/EEZ6OOTnpA — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) August 22, 2018

Speaking at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, on Tuesday night, the president defended his decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem, telling supporters that Israel will pay “a higher price” in future peace talks.

According to the Times of Israel, Trump said of the embassy move:

“If there’s ever going to be peace with the Palestinians, then this was a good thing to have done. We took it off the table. In past negotiations, they never got past Jerusalem. Now Israel will have to pay a higher price because it’s off the table.”

Trump: Israel Will 'Pay a Higher Price' for Jerusalem Embassy Movehttps://t.co/yRo7LFRuxE pic.twitter.com/DOOWtgNMHd — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) August 22, 2018

Trump has long cited the principle of ‘quid pro quo’ in future peace talks, telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum in January that Israel “won one point” with the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital but said they will have to “give up some other points later on in the negotiation – if it ever takes place.”

But considering US unwavering support of Israel, it’s understandable how Palestinians would be skeptical of US promises.

Trump announced his intention to move the US embassy to Jerusalem last December, a move which defied the international consensus and contradicted the official US policy of remaining an independent arbiter in the dispute. The UN General Assembly would later pass a motion condemning the decision by a measure of 128 to nine, with 35 abstentions.

At least 52 Palestinians killed, over 2,400 injured in clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the #Gaza Strip and Israel on #May 14, #2018, as Palestinians protest the inauguration of the #US embassy following its controversial move to #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/jRbxG8gYVv — Travel To Jannah (@1st_Allah) May 14, 2018

The embassy opened on May 14, sparking mass demonstrations in which around 60 Palestinian protesters were killed and nearly 3,000 were injured by Israeli forces.

