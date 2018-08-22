Trump: Israel Will Pay ‘a Higher Price’ for Jerusalem Embassy Move (VIDEO)

August 22, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Kushner speaking at US Embassy opening in Jerusalem while the Israeli military massacred protesters in Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)
After sparking fury by moving the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, President Donald Trump has now dangled a carrot in front of Palestinians by promising that they “will get something very good” in future negotiations. “It’s their turn next,” was Trump’s reasoning for signaling that his administration is going to throw Palestinians a bone.

Speaking at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, on Tuesday night, the president defended his decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem, telling supporters that Israel will pay “a higher price” in future peace talks.

According to the Times of Israel, Trump said of the embassy move:

“If there’s ever going to be peace with the Palestinians, then this was a good thing to have done. We took it off the table. In past negotiations, they never got past Jerusalem. Now Israel will have to pay a higher price because it’s off the table.”

Trump has long cited the principle of ‘quid pro quo’ in future peace talks, telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum in January that Israel “won one point” with the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital but said they will have to “give up some other points later on in the negotiation – if it ever takes place.”

But considering US unwavering support of Israel, it’s understandable how Palestinians would be skeptical of US promises.

Trump announced his intention to move the US embassy to Jerusalem last December, a move which defied the international consensus and contradicted the official US policy of remaining an independent arbiter in the dispute. The UN General Assembly would later pass a motion condemning the decision by a measure of 128 to nine, with 35 abstentions.

The embassy opened on May 14, sparking mass demonstrations in which around 60 Palestinian protesters were killed and nearly 3,000 were injured by Israeli forces.

(RT, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.