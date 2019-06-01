Trump Sends Netanyahu New Map of Israel, including Golan Heights

US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner has given a new map of Israel, which included the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

‘The new official US map of Israel’: Netanyahu reveals gift from Trump that shows Golan Heights as part of his country – signed off ‘Nice’ by the US President https://t.co/NMhLus7D5i — Coastal Bend Tea Party (@twteaparty) June 1, 2019

In a press conference held in Jerusalem, Netanyahu announced that he had received this gift through Kushner, the chief architect of the US “deal of the century”.

Netanyahu showed the map, which was officially issued by the US State Department and signed by President Trump, to journalists during the press conference.

Netanyahu shows off Trump’s map of Israel with Golan Heights https://t.co/eiH2Wv4EeW — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) May 30, 2019

This comes after President Trump recognized full Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in March, during a visit by Netanyahu to the White House. The measure was denounced by the international community, given the territory’s status as occupied following the 1967 War.

