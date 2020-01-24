Trump to Unveil Deal of the Century ahead of Israeli Leaders’ Visit

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he will reveal details of his long-delayed plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main opponent Benny Gantz visit the White House next week.

So far, what has been seen as the economic component of the ‘deal’ has been unveiled, while the political aspects have never been officially disclosed, although some details have been leaked over the course of the last few months.

Apartheid Made Official: Deal of the Century Is a Ploy and Annexation Is the New Reality https://t.co/yQdeTHWjSN #GOP #UNIDO @DrHananAshrawi #apartheid #ApartheidIsrael #Israeli

Speaking to reporters, Trump said that Palestinians might react negatively to his plan at first, but that “it’s actually very positive for them,” Reuters reported.

“It’s a great plan,” Trump said. “It’s a plan that really would work.”

The US president is scheduled to meet Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday.

While on a recent visit to Israel, US Vice President Mike Pence extended an invitation to Netanyahu and Gantz to make the visit.

“It was not immediately clear whether Trump would meet the two leaders separately or together,” Reuters reported.

Commenting on the news, Palestinian journalist and author, Ramzy Baroud said that “the deal of the century is not a peace plan, nor was it ever intended to be.”

“ It is a last-ditch American effort, aimed at maintaining its hegemony in the Middle East,” he added.

“It is a massive, colonial undertaking that is driven by the same misguided notion that for the US to maintain a semblance of relevance, let alone leadership in the region, Israel must remain the regional hegemony, and Iran must be contained and eventually subdued.”

