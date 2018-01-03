US President Donald Trump has told Israel that he is planning to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem this year, Israeli website Wallah revealed on Tuesday. Trump is apparently putting pressure on the relevant government departments in Washington to coordinate with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in order to get the relocation procedures started.

“President Trump sent a clear message that he wants to start relocation of the embassy soon,” a White House source said. “He stressed that work is going to start as soon as possible in 2018.”

As it's becoming a standard thing for her, Nikki Haley again provides the joke of the week. The only reason the US stood alone against 14 members of UNSC is because recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of #Israel & moving the embassy is "what the American people wanted". 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/crF9pd7mKn — Walid (@walid970721) January 3, 2018

Although it is known that no new building is readily available for the embassy, sources claim that it is moving to a “diplomatic hotel” in Jerusalem.

Israel occupied West Jerusalem in 1948 and East Jerusalem in 1967. In 1980, the government announced that it had annexed Jerusalem and that the city was Israel’s “undivided” capital.

US stands alone as world condemns embassy move to Jerusalem https://t.co/aUC38tRhyl — Palestina Komitee (@Palkomitee) December 25, 2017

Last month, Trump recognized Jerusalem as the “eternal capital” of Israel and announced plans to relocate the US embassy to the holy city. Under international law, Jerusalem is still occupied territory.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)