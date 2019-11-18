Trump’s Administration Disappointed with Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump’s administration feels frustrated and disappointed with Israel in general and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in particular, Ynet News reported US officials saying yesterday.

The Israeli website reported White House sources saying:

“Americans are discouraged and frustrated by Israeli politics and the current political crisis, which has prevented the White House from unveiling the political part of the deal of the century.”

According to US sources, Ynet News reported, Trump distanced himself from Netanyahu, whom he has previously helped, after he failing twice to form a government.

“The president doesn’t like losers,” a White House source told the Israeli news site, adding that its sources reported Trump speaking about Netanyahu in a negative manner.

The sources noted that Trump helped Netanyahu by relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing the annexation of the occupied Golan Heights and designating Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a foreign terrorist organization.

Stalled #MiddleEast peace plan roll-out and deadlock in Israeli politics said to fuel rift between Israel and the UShttps://t.co/N47IetLn0B — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 17, 2019

Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has previously said that Netanyahu has provided Trump with incorrect information on numerous occasions.

He noted that Netanyahu “did that with the president on a couple of occasions, to persuade him that ‘We’re the good guys, they’re the bad guys.’”

Tillerson continued: “We later exposed it to the president so he understood, ‘You’ve been played’. It bothers me that an ally that’s that close and important to us would do that to us.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)