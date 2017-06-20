Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Trump’s Aides to Meet with Netanyahu and Abbas This Week

Jun 20 2017 / 9:45 am
Netanyahu: If Mahmoud Abbas “wants to meet without preconditions for direct talks, I'm ready at all times.” (Photo: via Ma'an)

Jason Greenblatt, US President Trump’s top national security aide, and Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law, will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week, the white house said on Sunday.

PLO Executive Committee member, Saleh Raafat, said that Greenblatt and Kushner are set to “discuss views on resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

In an interview with Voice of Palestine Radio, Raafat pointed out that there were no indications from the American administration to oblige Israel to abide by international legitimacy resolutions to resolve this conflict, pointing out that the US administration has not declared its commitment to these resolutions until now.

The US President Donald Trump made a trip to the Middle East about a month Gaza, which included meeting with Abbas and Netanyahu, in addition to visiting Saudi Arabia, where he signed an arms deal with the Kingdom, worth hundreds of billions of dollars.

(PNN, PC, Social Media)

Being Palestinian
