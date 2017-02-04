Trump’s Chief Strategist Predicts Wars with China, Middle East

Feb 4 2017 / 7:31 pm
Bannon (Center) predicted that there would be a war between the US and China within the next decade. (Photo: Video grab)

Steve Bannon, top adviser and chief of staff to US President Donald Trump predicted wars between the United States and China, as well as another war in the Middle East, USA Today reported last week.

The American news outlet said that it went back and listened to dozens of recordings of the radio show which Bannon used to host and found that he had made many controversial statements in 2015 and early 2016 about “expansionist” China and Islam.

USA Today reported: “In one episode, Bannon said: ‘You have an expansionist Islam and you have an expansionist China. Right? They are motivated. They are arrogant. They are on the march. And they think the Judeo-Christian West is on the retreat’.”

He predicted that there would be a war between the United States and China within the next decade, USA Today said.

Bannon also predicted “a major shooting war in the Middle East” in the coming years. “To be brutally frank, I mean Christianity is dying in Europe, and Islam is on the rise,” he said in January 2016.

“Some of these situations may get a little unpleasant,” he said. “But you know what, we are in a war.”

While China is a global, nuclear-equipped power and member of the United Nations Security Council, Islam is a global religion and has no formal political representation. It is therefore unclear what exactly Bannon meant by “expansionist Islam”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

