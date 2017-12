Trump’s Move on Jerusalem: US ‘Playing with Fire’ (VIDEO)

Trump and Netanyahu converse at the Israel Museum. (Photo: WH, Flicker, file)

The Palestinian chief negotiator is warning that the US would be “playing with fire” if it recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Saeb Erekat was referring to reports that President Donald Trump could announce the policy change on Wednesday. The White House insists the final decision has not been made.

(Al Jazeera)