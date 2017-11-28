Trumps Peace Plan May Not Include Two-State Solution

Trump at a presidential campaign rally, September 3, 2015. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

A senior US diplomat in Tel Aviv said the US administration’s proposed peace plan between Israelis and Palestinian may not necessarily include the two-state solution.

“This is an ambitious plan and a feasible one; yet it does not impose or rule out a two-state solution,” Al-Monitor news site reported the unnamed diplomat as saying.

According to the diplomat the plan will include halting Israeli settlement expansion.

Trump’s “ultimate peace plan” looks more like an Israeli-Saudi bantustan ultimatum https://t.co/DjOBaVfp5t — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) November 22, 2017

“It also includes rigid security and anti-terror measures for Israel for the long run and rejects the right of return for Palestinian refugees. The plan refers to Jerusalem only in a religious sense,” he said.

Meanwhile, the news site reported a senior official in the Israeli foreign ministry as saying that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may respond to the US’ proposed plan “more positively than expected”.

However, the source stressed that Netanyahu is not interested in a two-state solution, but he is ready to accept a Palestinian state “with limited sovereignty, providing that all of the West Bank remains under Israel’s security control”.

Israel and the Trump Administration are working to prevent the UN from publishing a database of companies that operate in Israeli settlements in the West Bank https://t.co/JHXSpMyZrK pic.twitter.com/ES1ptgd2SS — The IMEU (@theIMEU) November 28, 2017

The US administration is expected to announce its plan in the coming weeks.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)