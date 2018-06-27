Tulkarem Protest Demands End of PA Sanctions on Gaza (VIDEO)

Dozens of Palestinians rallied in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem against Palestinian Authority (PA) sanctions imposed on the Gaza Strip, only to be faced with PA police crackdown.

مسيرة في مدينة طولكرم اليوم استمراراً للحراك الشعبي الرافض للعقوبات على قطاع غزة. تصوير محمود مطر#ارفعوا_العقوبات pic.twitter.com/ak05gZCHHv — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 27, 2018

Protesters raised Palestinian flags and chanted in solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

"الشعب يريد إنهاء العقوبات" .. من الوقفة في مدينة طولكرم نصرة لغزة.#ارفعوا_العقوبات pic.twitter.com/mWTShXT1sk — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 27, 2018

Majdoulin Hassouna, a journalist who covered the protest, complained, PA security “dressed as civilians attacked me as I was covering the protest in Tulkarem against Gaza’s sanctions, and tried to confiscate my phone.”

الصحفية مجدولين حسونة: "عناصر بلباس مدني اعتدت عليّ خلال تغطيتي للوقفة في طولكرم ضد العقوبات على غزة وحاولوا مصادرة هاتفي والأجهزة الأمنية لم تستجب للشكوى التي تقدمت بها". — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 27, 2018

A video on twitter showed members of the PA security forces carrying clubs and charging against the demonstrators.

الأجهزة الأمنية في مدينة #طولكرم تعتدي على المحتجين سلميا ضد العقوبات التي تفرضها السلطة الفلسطينية على قطاع #غزة عرف بينهم الصحفية الناشطة مجدولين حسونة. #ارفعوا_العقوبات pic.twitter.com/qqlOwBL8iR — Ramy Abdu| د. رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) June 27, 2018

Earlier this month, over 1,500 people demonstrated in Ramallah’s main square after artists, journalists and activists issued calls to protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where thousands have been injured by Israeli snipers since the Great March of Return began on March 30.

Other protests followed in Bethlehem, Beirut, and Amman to call for an end to PA President Mahmoud Abbas’ punitive measures imposed on the besieged Gaza Strip.

(PC, Social Media)