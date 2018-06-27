Tulkarem Protest Demands End of PA Sanctions on Gaza (VIDEO)

June 27, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Palestinians protest PA sanctions on Gaza. (Photo: via Twitter)

Dozens of Palestinians rallied in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem against Palestinian Authority (PA) sanctions imposed on the Gaza Strip, only to be faced with PA police crackdown.

Protesters raised Palestinian flags and chanted in solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

Majdoulin Hassouna, a journalist who covered the protest, complained, PA security “dressed as civilians attacked me as I was covering the protest in Tulkarem against Gaza’s sanctions, and tried to confiscate my phone.”

A video on twitter showed members of the PA security forces carrying clubs and charging against the demonstrators.

Earlier this month, over 1,500 people demonstrated in Ramallah’s main square after artists, journalists and activists issued calls to protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where thousands have been injured by Israeli snipers since the Great March of Return began on March 30.

Other protests followed in Bethlehem, Beirut, and Amman to call for an end to PA President Mahmoud Abbas’ punitive measures imposed on the besieged Gaza Strip.

(PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.