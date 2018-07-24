Tunisia Condemns Israel’s ‘Nation-State’ Law and Demands Protection for the Palestinians

Tunisia has condemned of the racist “nation-state” law passed by the Israeli Knesset on Thursday.

In a statement, Sunday, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said the law:

“Exposes Israel’s disregard international resolutions, denies the historic rights of the Palestinian people, their right to self-determination and an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, without which the region cannot enjoy security and stability.”

"The quality of Israeli democracy has been declining steadily since the early 2000s, according to a well-regarded index known as V-Dem… Today, it is seen as on par with African democracies such as Namibia and Senegal and well below Tunisia."https://t.co/u88QDGSjaJ — Michael Theodoulou (@MichaelTheodoul) July 24, 2018

The ministry’s statement stressed the impact of the law on efforts to revive the peace process and called it discriminatory and racist.

The Ministry called on the international community and the Security Council to put an end to Israel’s abhorrent policies, to give international protection to the Palestinian people and to preserve the legal and historical status of the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)