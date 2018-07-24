Tunisia Condemns Israel’s ‘Nation-State’ Law and Demands Protection for the Palestinians

July 24, 2018 Blog, News
Tunisian flag. (Photo: FIle)

Tunisia has condemned of the racist “nation-state” law passed by the Israeli Knesset on Thursday.

In a statement, Sunday, the Tunisian Foreign Ministry said the law:

“Exposes Israel’s disregard international resolutions, denies the historic rights of the Palestinian people, their right to self-determination and an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, without which the region cannot enjoy security and stability.”

The ministry’s statement stressed the impact of the law on efforts to revive the peace process and called it discriminatory and racist.

The Ministry called on the international community and the Security Council to put an end to Israel’s abhorrent policies, to give international protection to the Palestinian people and to preserve the legal and historical status of the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly Jerusalem.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.