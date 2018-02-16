Tunisian MP Tears Up Israeli Flag During Parliamentary Session

Footage, which circulated on social media networks on Tuesday, showed Tunisian MP, Amar Amroosi tearing up an Israeli flag, protesting the shelving of a bill that would outlaw the normalization of relations with Israel.

"Long live Palestine. The revolution will continue in Palestine." pic.twitter.com/VBQq4rwvbe — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) February 16, 2018

The introduction of the bill comes at a time when many countries around the world are pushing for legislation that would criminalize the BDS movement, a Palestinian-born movement that calls for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions of Israel until they comply with international law.

Is Israel an Apartheid State? Former UN Special Rapporteur Richard Falk says “yes,” and explains why. pic.twitter.com/wA4cSnxdHH — BDS Movement (@BDSmovement) February 15, 2018

Tunisia, along with most Arab countries, does not have ties with Israel.

During his protest, MP Amroosi addressed his fellow parliamentarians, saying,

“In front of you, this council of shame. Long live Palestine. The Revolution will continue in Palestine. Pride and dignity to Tunisia And the rest of the Arab World And the free people of this world. Humiliation and shame onto the agents of Israel. This is the flag of the Zionist state. Go on your pilgrimages and go on your visits. But we will remain a sharp thorn in your throats.”

(PC, Social Media)