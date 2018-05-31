Tunisia’s Largest Union Joins BDS

May 31, 2018 Blog, News
Tunisian General Labor Union’s General Secretary Noureddinne Taboubi. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Tunisian General Labour Union announced last week that it has joined the international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

In a statement released on the 70th anniversary of the Nakba, the union said the move highlights is support for Palestinian refugees, their right of return and is in condemnation of the US’ decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem.

Arab countries are complicit in the oppression and suffering of Palestinians, the statement which was signed by the TGLU’s General Secretary Noureddinne Taboubi said.

The grassroots civil campaign has received increased support in recent weeks as a result of Israel’s heavy-handed response to unarmed protests held near its border fence with Gaza. More than 120 unarmed Palestinians were killed over a six-week period, 65 in one day.

