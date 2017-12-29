Turning Bombs into Flower Gardens (VIDEO)

December 29, 2017 Books, Videos
A flower growing from a tear gas grenade hangs near a memorial garden on the spot where Bassem Abu Rahmah was shot and killed with a high-velocity tear gas grenade fired by Israeli soldiers, Bil’in, West Bank (Photo: Ryan Rodrick Beiler, Activestills.org)

Please enjoy this video created by Palestine Chronicle staff, a unique look at the more unorthodox forms of protest Palestinians employ to express their patience, grit and humanity. Because of their fortitude and your solidarity, one day we will enjoy Freedom, Statehood and a Palestinian Capital in Jerusalem.

*