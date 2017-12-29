Turning Bombs into Flower Gardens (VIDEO)

Please enjoy this video created by Palestine Chronicle staff, a unique look at the more unorthodox forms of protest Palestinians employ to express their patience, grit and humanity. Because of their fortitude and your solidarity, one day we will enjoy Freedom, Statehood and a Palestinian Capital in Jerusalem.

