Twitter Account of imprisoned Palestinian Teenage Girl Ahed Tamimi Deleted (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Without explanation, the Twitter account belonging to imprisoned Palestinian teenage girl Ahed Tamimi was deleted. Tamimi was arrested and imprisoned by the Israeli military.

Another account has been created, calling for Twitter to reinstate Tamimi’s original account.

Remember Ahed Tamimi who kicked out two IOF soldiers that wanted to break into her house in Nabi Saleh village in #Ramallah? Ahed and her mother were kidnapped from their house today in a predawn raid. pic.twitter.com/0l4iy11O7I — #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Taghreeba) December 19, 2017

While it is unclear if Twitter itself deleted the account, Manal Tamimi, a relative of Ahed, suggested Twitter did indeed ban the account.

The Palestinian teenager was arrested last week after a video of her slapping Israeli soldiers who were blocking the steps at her family’s house went viral.

Israeli forces confiscated computer equipment from the Tamimi residence during the nighttime raid. It is possible that Israel accessed Ahed Tamimi’s account from those computers.

Free Ahed Tamimi Free this 16-year-old hero Now pic.twitter.com/3MYiyUvfca — Robin Hood (@Robin_Hoodsband) December 27, 2017

Tamimi’s cousin Nour was also arrested. Her mother Nariman Tamimi was detained as well, when she went to the police station where her daughter was being held.

The Tamimis are prominent anti-occupation activists who reside in the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh. They lead demonstrations every Friday to protest the confiscation of the village’s well for the nearby settlement of Halamish.

#FreeAhedTamimi No #SocialMedia platform can call itself unbiased, fair, honest if it is taking sides & here it's with #ApartheidIsrael REINSTATE HER‼️#Twitter account of imprisoned #Palestinian teenage girl Ahed Tamimi deleted https://t.co/83a9fVF6Wv pic.twitter.com/VwFHQRMRGk — C.I.D.P Kobus (@The_Jag_10) December 27, 2017

An Israeli soldier shot Ahed Tamimi’s cousin, Mohammad, 14, in the head during a demonstration earlier in December 22. He has been released from the hospital after undergoing surgery and a medically induced coma.

The Tamimis have long been targeted for their activism.

LIBERTAD PARA #AhedTamimi!

"..Sean siempre capaces de sentir en lo más hondo cualquier injusticia cometida contra cualquiera en cualquier parte del mundo. Es la cualidad más linda de un revolucionario"

Ernesto #CheGuevara, carta a sus hijo @RevSudestada pic.twitter.com/hbEK5JR8Kj — Nunguli (Tierra) (@intywarmy) December 27, 2017

In 2011, an Israeli soldier fired a tear gas canister from closer range at Mustafa Tamimi, killing him. Israel’s Military Advocate General cleared the soldier who fired the canister of any wrongdoing.

The greatest and most powerful revolutions often start very quietly, hidden in the shadows. #AhedTamimi pic.twitter.com/oOqdAvYy2D — The Miami Voice (@themiamivoice) December 27, 2017

The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem said the ruling “conveys the indifference of the military law enforcement system to the lives of Palestinians in the West Bank.”

While it is unknown if Israeli authorities requested that Twitter suspend Tamimi’s account, the social media giant has collaborated with Israel before.

Ahed Tamimi's father writes about his daughter's arrest by Israeli forces | Opinion https://t.co/VDsAoCqtSE — Remona Aly (@RemonaAly) December 27, 2017

In 2016, Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked revealed that Twitter was removing content it deemed “harmful.”

