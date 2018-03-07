The Palestine Advocacy Project just put up two billboards on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport and Stratford Connecticut, United States.

One of the massive signs along the highway says “Free Ahed Tamimi – Tell Israel: No More Child Prisoners”, The other has the words “Free Nelson Mandela” with the name of “Mandela” scratched out and replaced with “Ahed Tamimi”.

Tale of Two Billboards. The Palestine Advocacy Project just put up two Billboards on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport and Stratford CT. The power of Ahed's story will move you. Learn more here: https://t.co/zEbCMJHrL6#FreeAhedTamimi#FreeAhed pic.twitter.com/7v44LUuGvf — #FreeAhedTamimi (@AlTamimiAhed) March 6, 2018

The Palestine Advocacy Project posted these powerful messages on the two billboards as a part of their Free Ahed Campaign. They explain the motivation for the campaign on their website:

“On January 31st, Ahed Tamimi turned 17 in an Israeli military prison. “She is from the West Bank village of Nabi Saleh and, beginning when she was 7 years old, has peacefully protested the seizure of her village land and water source by the nearby Israeli settlement of Halamish. “Like Nelson Mandela was for South Africa during that country’s apartheid regime, Ahed is a symbol of Palestinian courage and resistance in the face of the brutal 50-year occupation of Palestinian land and the apartheid regime of the Israeli government.”

The Palestine Advocacy group explain their equating Ahed Tamimi with Nelson Mandela, saying the 17-year-old is fighting for the same struggle to end Apartheid:

“Mandela recognized Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians as another manifestation of apartheid. In a speech on December 4, 1977, Mandela declared that ‘when in 1977, the United Nations passed the resolution inaugurating the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people, it was asserting the recognition that injustice and gross human rights violations were being perpetrated in Palestine. In the same period, the UN took a strong stand against apartheid; and over the years, an international consensus was built, which helped to bring an end to this iniquitous system. But we know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”

Ahed Tamimi is one of more than 300 child prisoners currently languishing in Israeli prisons.

