Two Gaza Men Succumb to Wounds Sustained during Monday Protests

Two Palestinian men from Gaza succumbed to their wounds, that they sustained during protests on Monday, May 14, when Israeli forces killed over 60 Palestinian protesters along the Gaza border.

Two Gaza men succumb to wounds sustained during Monday protestshttps://t.co/oRyfqZ80Xl pic.twitter.com/oKMpkVQH5x — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) May 19, 2018

Mouin Abdelhamid al-Saai, a 58-year-old man from the al-Shati refugee camp in northern Gaza, died in Gaza’s al-Shifa hospital on Saturday, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

Israeli forces shot al-Saai on Monday as they fired live ammunition, tear gas and firebombs at protesters during demonstrations that coincided with the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Mohammed Mazin Alian, a 20-year-old man, also succumbed to his wounds on Saturday after he was shot by Israeli forces on Monday east of the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

#Gaza| According to official statistics, 59 Palestinians, including 7 children, were killed and some 2,771 others injured on May 14 alone as the Israeli forces used excessive force. Details: https://t.co/ezbEHK7RAT pic.twitter.com/pskX35eIMI — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) May 20, 2018

The protests also came a day before Palestinians marked 70 years since the Nakba, or Catastrophe, the day on which the state of Israel was established on May 15, 1948, in a violent ethnic cleansing campaign.

This brings the total number of Palestinians killed since Monday in Gaza to 64.

